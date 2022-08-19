Skip to main content

Manchester United Announce Agreement To Sign Casemiro From Real Madrid

Manchester United have officially announced the agreement to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid this summer ahead of the closure of the transfer window in the next ten to fourteen days.

United have finally added a defensive midfielder to their ranks with the addition of Casemiro - regarded as one of the best holding players in the world. 

The now former Real Madrid player has won a number of honours during his time at the Spanish giants. 

Casemiro is a much needed addition and will bolster United’s midfield, which has needed an upgrade. 

Casemiro

In an official statement released by Manchester United, they said;

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro.

The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at international level for his native Brazil. He has won 17 major honours in his illustrious career including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

We all look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford.”

Casemiro will not be able to play against Liverpool on Monday night due to a number of formalities still needing to be completed.

