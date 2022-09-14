Manchester United Announce Full 22/23 Premier League Squad

Manchester United have announced the full list of registered players for the 22/23 Premier League season.

The list includes all senior members of the squad as well as other players who are under 21.

The under 21 members of the United squad do not need to be officially registered as part of the 25 man set up.

Below you can find the full list of the United squad for the 22/23 campaign.

United announced the squad selection with a release posted to their official website.

The short statement included; “Following the closure of the summer transfer window on 1 September, Erik ten Hag has selected 25 players to represent United in our Premier League fixtures this season, his inaugural campaign as boss.

The Dutchman recruited six new players over the summer, with Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony all being named on his list for the 2022/23 season.”

PLAYERS OVER 21

Goalkeepers

Nathan Bishop

David De Gea

Martin Dubravka

Tom Heaton



Defenders

Diogo Dalot

Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire

Tyrell Malacia

Lisandro Martinez

Luke Shaw

Axel Tuanzebe

Raphael Varane

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Brandon Williams

Midfielders

Casemiro

Christian Eriksen

Bruno Fernandes

Fred

Scott McTominay

Donny van de Beek

Forwards

Antony

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford

Cristiano Ronaldo

Jadon Sancho

PLAYERS UNDER 21

Goalkeepers

Eric Hanbury

Elyh Harrison

Ondrej Mastny

Dermot Mee*

Tom Myles

Radek Vitek

Tom Wooster

Defenders

Sonny Aljofree

Rhys Bennett

Alvaro Fernandez*

Will Fish*

Tyler Fredricson

Bjorn Hardley

Louis Jackson

Marc Jurado

Willy Kambwala

Jack Kingdon

Ethan Laird*

Marcus Lawrence

Teden Mengi

Sam Murray

James Nolan

Habeeb Ogunneye

Logan Pye

Midfielders

Adam Berry

Toby Collyer

Ruben Curley

Omari Forson

Ethan Galbraith*

Daniel Gore

Hannibal*

Isak Hansen-Aaroen

Zidane Iqbal

Kobbie Mainoo

Sam Mather

Finley McAllister

Jack Moorhouse

Maxi Oyedele

Facundo Pellistri

Charlie Savage

Charlie Wellens*

Ethan Williams

Forwards

Amad*

Anthony Elanga

Noam Emeran

Ethan Ennis

Alejandro Garnacho

Mason Greenwood

Joe Hugill

Charlie McNeill

Mateo Mejia

Ashton Missin

Manni Norkett

Malachi Sharpe

Shola Shoretire

Ethan Wheatley

*= Out on loan.

