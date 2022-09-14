Skip to main content
Manchester United Announce Full 22/23 Premier League Squad

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United have announced their full 25 man squad for the 22/23 premier League season.

Manchester United have announced the full list of registered players for the 22/23 Premier League season. 

The list includes all senior members of the squad as well as other players who are under 21.

The under 21 members of the United squad do not need to be officially registered as part of the 25 man set up. 

Below you can find the full list of the United squad for the 22/23 campaign. 

Jadon Sancho at Manchester United vs Liverpool

United announced the squad selection with a release posted to their official website.

The short statement included; “Following the closure of the summer transfer window on 1 September, Erik ten Hag has selected 25 players to represent United in our Premier League fixtures this season, his inaugural campaign as boss.

The Dutchman recruited six new players over the summer, with Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony all being named on his list for the 2022/23 season.”

Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool

PLAYERS OVER 21

Goalkeepers
Nathan Bishop
David De Gea
Martin Dubravka
Tom Heaton

Defenders
Diogo Dalot
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire
Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Luke Shaw
Axel Tuanzebe
Raphael Varane
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Brandon Williams

Midfielders
Casemiro
Christian Eriksen
Bruno Fernandes
Fred
Scott McTominay
Donny van de Beek

Forwards
Antony
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford
Cristiano Ronaldo
Jadon Sancho

Antony Rashford celebrating

PLAYERS UNDER 21

Goalkeepers
Eric Hanbury
Elyh Harrison
Ondrej Mastny
Dermot Mee*
Tom Myles
Radek Vitek
Tom Wooster

Defenders
Sonny Aljofree
Rhys Bennett
Alvaro Fernandez*
Will Fish*
Tyler Fredricson
Bjorn Hardley
Louis Jackson
Marc Jurado
Willy Kambwala
Jack Kingdon
Ethan Laird*
Marcus Lawrence
Teden Mengi
Sam Murray
James Nolan
Habeeb Ogunneye
Logan Pye

Midfielders
Adam Berry
Toby Collyer
Ruben Curley
Omari Forson
Ethan Galbraith*
Daniel Gore
Hannibal*
Isak Hansen-Aaroen
Zidane Iqbal
Kobbie Mainoo
Sam Mather
Finley McAllister
Jack Moorhouse
Maxi Oyedele
Facundo Pellistri
Charlie Savage
Charlie Wellens*
Ethan Williams

Forwards
Amad*
Anthony Elanga
Noam Emeran
Ethan Ennis
Alejandro Garnacho
Mason Greenwood
Joe Hugill
Charlie McNeill
Mateo Mejia
Ashton Missin
Manni Norkett
Malachi Sharpe
Shola Shoretire
Ethan Wheatley

*= Out on loan.

