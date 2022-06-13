Manchester United Announce Pre-Season Fixture At Old Trafford vs Rayo Vallecano
Manchester United have announced their final pre season fixture before the 2022/23 season with a game at Old Trafford against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on the cards.
United have a month of games in July where they will play a host of teams across a number of countries ahead of next season.
It will be Erik Ten Hag's first time managing United as they face a number of close rivals and European giants during their tour.
Ten Hag will be given the chance to try out a number of things with a range of players during pre season.
Ten Hag will get to look at senior members of the United squad that have uncertain futures at the club as well as a number of young players hopeful of game time next season.
United confirmed the game against Rayo Vallecano with a post to their website that said;
"Manchester United will play a pre-season friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in what will be Erik Ten Hag’s first match at Old Trafford.
The match, to be held on Sunday 31st July, will provide a final warm-up for Ten Hag’s squad before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign."
United's full pre-season schedule is as follows;
July 12: Liverpool
July 15: Melbourne Victory
July 19: Crystal Palace
July 23: Aston Villa
July 30: Atletico Madrid
July 31: Rayo Vallecano
