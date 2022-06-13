Skip to main content
Manchester United Announce Pre-Season Fixture At Old Trafford vs Rayo Vallecano

Manchester United have announced their final pre season fixture before the 2022/23 season with a game at Old Trafford against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on the cards.

United have a month of games in July where they will play a host of teams across a number of countries ahead of next season.

It will be Erik Ten Hag's first time managing United as they face a number of close rivals and European giants during their tour.

Ten Hag will be given the chance to try out a number of things with a range of players during pre season.

Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag will get to look at senior members of the United squad that have uncertain futures at the club as well as a number of young players hopeful of game time next season.

United confirmed the game against Rayo Vallecano with a post to their website that said;

"Manchester United will play a pre-season friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in what will be Erik Ten Hag’s first match at Old Trafford.

The match, to be held on Sunday 31st July, will provide a final warm-up for Ten Hag’s squad before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign."

United's full pre-season schedule is as follows;

July 12: Liverpool

July 15: Melbourne Victory

July 19: Crystal Palace

July 23: Aston Villa

July 30: Atletico Madrid

July 31: Rayo Vallecano

Old Trafford
Manchester United Announce Pre-Season Fixture At Old Trafford vs Rayo Vallecano

