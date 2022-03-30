Skip to main content
Manchester United Announce Summer Tour Plans In Australia

Manchester United have announced plans to travel abroad for a summer tour this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled for the off-season as preparation for their players to regain fitness and sharpness, summer tours were a staple part of United's pre-season preparation for many years prior to the outbreak.

Not only does the tour offer sharpness, it also helps maintain a strong brand in foreign countries such as China, India and other asian countries in which United have an overwhelming wealth of support from the population.

Manchester United in Shanghai

United's last tour took them to Shanghai in 2019, in which they rounded off with a dramatic victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with Angel Gomes and Anthony Martial both getting on the scoresheet that day.

This year's plans look set to take United to Australia for a triple header of fixtures. First, United head to Melbourne to take on Melbourne Victory and Aston Villa, before heading to Perth to take on Steven Gerrard's men once more.

