WATCH: Anthony Elanga Point to Manchester United Badge In Front Of Leeds United Fans

Manchester United's young winger Anthony Elanga had a rollercoaster of a game in the 4-2 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Coming on in the 70th minute, Elanga's first action of the game was running over to celebrate Fred's emphatic finish for United's third goal, easing the pressure of the rapid Leeds comeback 15 minutes prior.

While celebrating in front of the home fans, video replays show Elanga was hit on the head by an object thrown from the stands, quickly sending him down to the floor.

Just minutes later, after thankfully recovering from the blow, Elanga was slipped in on goal following a mazy Jadon Sancho run.

However, with acres of space inside the box, Elanga saw his timid effort roll straight into the hands of a grateful Illan Meslier, spurning the chance to put the game to bed.

Clearly unfazed, Elanga was played in on goal once again in the closing minutes following a beautiful piece of skill from Bruno Fernandes.

This time, the young Swede slid the ball through the legs of Meslier to finally confirm an important victory for the Red Devils.

During the full time celebrations, Elanga went back to the corner of the ground he was hit, taking the opportunity to point to the United badge in front of the grieving home fans.

