Manchester United Appoint Former Cardiff City Academy Manager David Hughes As Academy Coach

Manchester United have been busy revamping their coaching staff behind the scenes this summer and the addition of David Hughes is another one to take note of.

Hughes joins United as a Professional Development Phase coach which is understood to be working mainly surrounding the U21’s set up at the club.

The former Cardiff City Academy Manager did a fantastic job at the EFL Championship side, revamping the new look Academy that is set for significant development in the near future.

Hughes made great changes at Cardiff and many of the clubs fans are sad to see him embark on a new journey at United due to the great work done during his time.

The report detailing the arrival of Hughes was posted by traininggroundguru, the outlet has detailed what Hughes’ role will be and has stated the following;

“Cardiff City Academy Manager David Hughes has joined Manchester United as a Professional Development Phase coach.

Hughes will work predominantly with the Under-21s but also have responsibilities across the whole phase. United have revamped things following the exit earlier this summer of both U23s Lead Neil Wood, who was appointed manager of Salford City, and his assistant Neil Ryan, who joined the Football Association as an England youth coach.”

The report continued to detail some of Hughes’ previous work, saying;

“He has also been Head of Player Development at Southampton. In November 2020 he was appointed Head of Academy Coaching at Cardiff, before being promoted to Academy Manager last October when James McCarthy departed.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon