Manchester United Appoint Hugo Scheckter to Audit Senior Squad Environment

Manchester United have started to prepare for life under new permanent manager Erik ten Hag ahead of next season by appointing player care specialist Hugo Scheckter.

The former Southampton and West Ham United player care consultant will accelerate a full-fledged audit to rate the club's hospitality and internal care for first-team players.

Hugo Scheckter is the managing director of The Player Care Group and has contributed immensely with various first-team players and coaches within the Premier League. His consultancy firm specialises in athlete care and wellbeing.

With the onset and regular waves of the pandemic, mental health and individual counseling play a huge role in improving performance and productivity both on and off the pitch.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, this audit will offer Manchester United feedback about its processes on safeguarding, wellbeing, team travel, commercial needs of players, and more.

As per the same report, Hugo Scheckter will carry out the full player care review involving around 120 processes at the club with the help of a four-level rating system that is beneficial in helping the club navigate failures in each area.

Interviews will be conducted by the athlete care firm with every member of the team to analyse and debug problems that keep happening repeatedly. Player support areas such as relocation, squad culture, and player buy-ins will also be reviewed extensively.

The same report also suggested that Manchester United's current head of player Anne Wylie will leave at the end of the season along with communications director Charlie Brooks.

