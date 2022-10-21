Manchester United Approach Edwin Van Der Sar Over Director Of Football Role

Manchester United need to improve the board at the football club, that’s well known information. Footballing decisions have been quite complacent over the past years.

There is one man in particular who has truly taken to his director role at another European club. The person in particular just happens to be a former United goalkeeper.

Edwin Van Der Sar, one of United’s best shot stoppers has made a fantastic name for himself at Ajax. The director had a great relationship with now United boss Erik Ten Hag.

Van Der Sar has overseen some fantastic football decisions whilst at Ajax and worked closely with the Dutch manager. The former keeper is also responsible for allowing Lisandro Martinez and Antony to join United in the summer.

A new report from Chris Woerts explains that United approached Van Der Sar as recently as last week. In the detailed quotes he said on TV, he tells us;

“Last week, Manchester United have approached Edwin van der Sar to become their director of football. They believe he did a great job at Ajax and has really evolved in his role as DOF.”

“They are very satisfied with Erik ten Hag [at United ] and Antony is also doing very well at the club. After the coach and the players, Manchester United is now also starting to pull on Ajax's board [for Van der Sar].”

“Two years ago he said no, now he has been approached again — Don't be surprised if he leaves. His dream has always been to be technical director of Manchester United and he is very good with Ten Hag.”

