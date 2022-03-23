Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United 'First to Move' for Defender Amidst Interest from Chelsea

Manchester United were the first club to move for Barcelona Ronald Araujo despite interest from other clubs, states a report from Spain.

United have been linked with a move for the Uruguayan, amidst Barcelona's struggles in handing the defender a new deal before it runs out in the summer of 2023.

ronald araujo

Marca have stated that Araujo has now rejected a new deal at Barcelona and so has young Gavi.

The Catalans have been trying for them to sign new deals but they are failing to do so, with Araujo now having pegged back three contract offers.

Araujo's performances, it is stated, have not gone unnoticed in Europe. Several teams are said to be interested interested in him and United are said to be keeping an eye on him for the longest time.

They have been the first club to move for him and Chelsea was another club. But the Blues' interest has reduced as they wait to see how their ownership changes.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Araujo
News

Manchester United 'First to Move' for Defender Amidst Interest from Chelsea

By Kaustubh Pandey33 seconds ago
Paul Pogba
Quotes

Paul Pogba Opens Up on His Struggles With Depression During His Manchester United Career

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Quotes

Paul Pogba Questions His Role At Manchester United Compared to France: 'Do I Really Have a Role?'

By Rhys James1 hour ago
united flag
News

Manchester United Manager Appointment Time Frame Revealed after Ten Hag Interview

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag makes 'good impression' during Manchester United meeting

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
rooney
News

Wayne Rooney Inducted Into The Premier League Hall Of Fame

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
mata
Transfers

Manchester United Veteran Likely To Leave Club In The Summer

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag Interviewed for the Manchester United Job

By Alan Bince10 hours ago