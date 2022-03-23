Manchester United 'First to Move' for Defender Amidst Interest from Chelsea
Manchester United were the first club to move for Barcelona Ronald Araujo despite interest from other clubs, states a report from Spain.
United have been linked with a move for the Uruguayan, amidst Barcelona's struggles in handing the defender a new deal before it runs out in the summer of 2023.
Marca have stated that Araujo has now rejected a new deal at Barcelona and so has young Gavi.
The Catalans have been trying for them to sign new deals but they are failing to do so, with Araujo now having pegged back three contract offers.
Araujo's performances, it is stated, have not gone unnoticed in Europe. Several teams are said to be interested interested in him and United are said to be keeping an eye on him for the longest time.
They have been the first club to move for him and Chelsea was another club. But the Blues' interest has reduced as they wait to see how their ownership changes.
