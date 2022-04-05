Skip to main content
Manchester United are at an 'Advanced' Stage in Their Search for a New Manager

Manchester United are at an 'advanced stage' in their search for a new manager according to a new report.

The 'Red Devils' are said to be closing in on a decision as to who the clubs new manager will be this month with two candidates still leading the race.

The race to become United's new manager is still understood to be between Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag.

Some reports have suggested that Ten Hag edges ahead of Pochettino but both candidates are split amongst the board at United.

The process to appoint a new manager is now said to be at an advanced stage, reports Andy Mitten.

poch ten hag

Ten Hag is the favoured candidate among United supporters and some members of the club's board.

Pochettino is said to still have a chance at landing the United job as many members of the board as well as a number of ex players are admirers of the Argentine.

United have spoken to both candidates and are set to make a decision on their next manager this month.

ten hag 4
