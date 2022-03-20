Report: Manchester United Are Close to Agreeing Personal Terms With Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Erik Ten Hag and are prepared to pay Ajax's required release clause, according to a report.

United are set to be closing in on appointing their next manager and it has emerged that Ten Hag is now the favourite.

Ten Hag has been one of the best Ajax manager's in recent years after taking them to a UEFA Champions League semi final.

According to a report, Ten Hag is set to finalize personal terms with United as early as Monday and Ajax officials have been contacted regarding the deal.

Ten Hag is now the front runner to become the next United boss as it has been revealed that Mauricio Pochettino is set to stay at PSG.

Author's Verdict

The report comes from a slightly unreliable source with a small following on Twitter.

I do however think that Ten Hag is set to become the new United boss and a deal could very much be wrapped up soon.

