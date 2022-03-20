Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Are Close to Agreeing Personal Terms With Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Erik Ten Hag and are prepared to pay Ajax's required release clause, according to a report.

United are set to be closing in on appointing their next manager and it has emerged that Ten Hag is now the favourite.

Ten Hag has been one of the best Ajax manager's in recent years after taking them to a UEFA Champions League semi final. 

According to a report, Ten Hag is set to finalize personal terms with United as early as Monday and Ajax officials have been contacted regarding the deal.

Ten Hag is now the front runner to become the next United boss as it has been revealed that Mauricio Pochettino is set to stay at PSG.

Author's Verdict

The report comes from a slightly unreliable source with a small following on Twitter.

I do however think that Ten Hag is set to become the new United boss and a deal could very much be wrapped up soon.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ten Hag
News

Report: Manchester United Are Close to Agreeing Personal Terms With Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Mauricio Pochettino
News

Mauricio Pochettino Wants to Stay at PSG Despite Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Urged to Give Cristiano Ronaldo The Manchester United Captaincy Amid Harry Maguire Struggles

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Edwin Van Der Sar
Quotes

Edwin Van Der Sar Says Ajax Are 'Ready' For Erik Ten Hag Exit Amid Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
News

Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer Spotted at Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
imago0029390956h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Weighing Up a Move For £25million Rated La Liga Goalkeeper

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
poch ten hag
News

Manchester United Plan To Wrap Up Manager Search Very Soon - Reliable Journalist

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Following Leeds United Winger Raphinha Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Alex WallaceMar 19, 2022