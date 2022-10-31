Manchester United Arrange Friendly Match During The World Cup

Club football at the highest levels will stop in November in order to make room on the calendar for the 2022 World Cup.

The tournament is set to take place in Qatar and among the Premier League teams, the top sides especially will get to watch many of their players participate.

Manchester United should have quite a few stars playing for their countries in the competition. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Casemiro are just a few of those expected to be called up.

In the meantime, those who won't be taking part will have to watch on, while training with their club side in a set of weeks which could be important for players still getting used to Erik Ten Hag's new system. It could even be looked at as a mini pre-season for those who will be staying with the team.

During this time, it has come to light that the club will be playing two friendly matches, to put into practice the training and to keep match fit during the break. This will be part of a training camp in Spain.

The official Manchester United website has announced that the Red Devils will face Spanish side Cadiz FC in the first of the two non-competitive matches. The club are currently 19th in the La Liga table.

United's director of football John Murtough said the following in an official statement:

“Erik (Ten Hag) and the team have made good progress during this first half of the season, and it is important we maintain this momentum coming out of the World Cup break. A winter training camp will be a vital part of the team’s preparations for the second half of the season.

“We have lined up a high-quality local opponent to play against, ensuring match fitness and sharpness is retained. The camp and game will also allow for some of our young talent to experience training and playing in a first-team environment, as well as provide entertaining club football for fans.”

