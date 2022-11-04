Skip to main content
Manchester United Attacking Trio Could Be Out For Aston Villa Clash

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United could have a major injury problem ahead of their game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manchester United had to travel to Spain in their Europa League game on Thursday without a key attacking trio. Erik Ten Hag has now confirmed that those three players could also miss this Sunday’s game against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

United return to domestic league action this weekend with a trip to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa. The Villains will have a new manager in the dugout on Sunday following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

Former Arsenal and Villarreal boss Unai Emery was appointed as the new Villa boss. The Spanish manager takes charge of his first game against United tomorrow.

David De Gea vs Aston Villa

Ten Hag lined up with a new front three against Real Sociedad on Thursday but will not be able to line up with that on Sunday. The front line included Alejandro Garnacho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes is suspended for this weekends game which could gift a start to Anthony Elanga. Garnacho should also be in contention for his first Premier League start following his goal in the UEL.

The report about the injured trio comes from Manchester Evening News report Samuel Luckhurst. He reports; “Manchester United could still be without Jadon Sancho, Antony and Anthony Martial against Aston Villa on Sunday.”

