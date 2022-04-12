Manchester United to Battle With Premier League Rivals for ex-Premier League Man

Skip to main content
Manchester United to Battle With Rivals for ex-Premier League Man

Manchester United are reportedly set to compete with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential summer signing of their former youngster Sam Johnstone, claims a recent report.

Johnstone had impressed for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League last season and he was linked with a move away from the Hawthorns last summer too.

His current deal at West Brom expires in the summer and goalkeeper wants to return to the English top flight.

Sam Johnstone

Sky Sports have reported that United and Spurs will battle it out for Johnstone in the summer, with Dean Henderson currently seeking an exit from Old Trafford because of limited game time.

Spurs want a reliable back-up for Hugo Lloris and it is stated that they were close to signing the goalkeeper in January as well.

As for Henderson, a loan move for the Englishman could be an option in the summer but it is uncertain as to who can pay a majority of his current wage.

United are eyeing a reshake of their goalkeeper options in the summer and Johnstone could be part of that.

