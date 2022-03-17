Manchester United Dealt Blow in Manager Chase as Chelsea Likely to Keep Tuchel

Skip to main content
Manchester United Dealt Blow in Manager Chase Amidst Key Chelsea Decision on Tuchel

Manchester United's hopes of potentially having Thomas Tuchel as their next manager have been dented as the German is not expected to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

United have been linked with a move for Tuchel in recent days, as Chelsea continue to have administrative and financial issues following the sanctions from the UK government on Roman Abramovich.

The Athletic have reported today that Tuchel might be interested in paying heed to United's pitch.

tuchel 2

But Muppetiers have called off any hopes of United potentially signing Tuchel in their Youtube video today.

They claim that while the Red Devils might actually be monitoring the situation of the German boss, he isn't going to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Guardian had reported yesterday that Chelsea's situation has 'alerted' United in terms of potentially landing Tuchel. Other managers under consideration are Mauricio Pochettiono, Luis Enrique and Erik ten Hag.

