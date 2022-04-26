Manchester United Board Split Over Key Paul Mitchell Decision
The Manchester United board is said to be split over their intentions to potentially appoint Paul Mitchell in the summer or not, claims a journalist.
United have been heavily linked with a move for Mitchell but Chelsea are also said to be trying to sign the Monaco sporting director.
United are looking to overhaul their recruitment structure and Mitchell is one of the most well-known entities in that regard in football right now.
Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported about United's interest in bringing Mitchell to the club, claiming that the Englishman is open to leaving Monaco in the summer.
Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag are said to be pushing for his signature at Old Trafford and the Mancunian has been put forward as a name for a technical director at the club.
As things stand though, other members of the club's board are against the idea of Mitchell being the head of recruitment or the technical director.
Mitchell has previously worked with RB Leipzig - like Rangnick. And he also had a stint at Tottenham Hotspur. The Englishman was also at Southampton during their promotion in the previous decade.
