Manchester United Bosses Expect Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave In January

Manchester United bosses are expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in the winter transfer window this January.

Manchester United bosses seem to be preparing for life without Cristiano Ronaldo at the club following the January transfer window. A new report that has emerged today states that they expect him to leave the club.

January is set to be a quiet month for United, however they could be preparing to brace for a huge exit in the window. Ronaldo has been subject to much speculation surrounding his future in recent months.

The superstar has been the matter of debate both on and off the pitch and while may not be performing to his highest standard he is still a major asset. The return of Ronaldo to United has helped the club financially in a number of ways.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League

The striker has wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer but could not get a move away from the club. Multiple of Europe’s elite clubs did want to sign him but were not willing to meet the financial side of things.

Ronaldo has not helped himself in regards to making himself look like a player worth chasing in the market. However that could all change should he perform for Portugal in the World Cup that starts in around two weeks time.

The new report from Sky Sports in Germany comes from reporter Florian Plettenberg, he says;

“Manchester United bosses expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the winter.”

It does look increasingly likely that Ronaldo could leave United in January but where he may go is still a mystery. 

