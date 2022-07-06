Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Likes Instagram Post About Cristiano Ronaldo Pay Cut

Manchester United’s captain Harry Maguire has reportedly liked an Instagram post directed at teammate Cristiano Ronaldo being unhappy with a pay cut that has been put on every United player following failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Maguire has reportedly been one to not be on the best terms with Ronaldo as a concern over the two and the club captaincy was raised in the press.

Ronaldo is said to be unhappy with the wage cut due to the clubs lack of success last season as the striker has also expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

A post had emerged on social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, which Maguire’s official account appeared to like.

The post was directed to Ronaldo being unhappy about the pay cut whilst still collecting a high income each week.

Fans were quick to spot the like from the players account and began to take to social media to talk about their frustration over the situation, saying it painted Maguire in a bad light as the club captain.

Simon Stone reported via the BBC Sport website, saying;

“Harry Maguire 'liked' a post on Instagram 'in error' which repeated a newspaper story that one of the reasons Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy at Manchester United was because he is having to take a 25% pay cut due to the club's failure to qualify for Champions League.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon