Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Responds To Reports Of Him Potentially Losing The Captaincy To Cristiano Ronaldo

Harry Maguire responded on Twitter to a report that the club were considering replacing him with Cristiano Ronaldo as club captain.

The report from The Mirror, which we covered here, said that the Englishmen felt "Undermined" by the Portuguese superstar due to his influence at the club, and is reluctant to give up his armband.

It also claimed that Ralf Rangnick had held talks with the duo over the captaincy - and that there is a "Growing belief" at Old Trafford that Maguire will be replaced before the end of the season.

The 28 year old denied the reports: "I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear."

He then clarified: "We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone."

Author's Verdict

Clearly Maguire won't be losing the captaincy any time soon given he denied the reports.

His performances haven't been good enough this season though, and he will have to start improving on the pitch in order to set the right example.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |