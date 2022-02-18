Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Responds To Reports Of Him Potentially Losing The Captaincy To Cristiano Ronaldo

Harry Maguire responded on Twitter to a report that the club were considering replacing him with Cristiano Ronaldo as club captain.

The report from The Mirror, which we covered here, said that the Englishmen felt "Undermined" by the Portuguese superstar due to his influence at the club, and is reluctant to give up his armband.

It also claimed that Ralf Rangnick had held talks with the duo over the captaincy - and that there is a "Growing belief" at Old Trafford that Maguire will be replaced before the end of the season.

The 28 year old denied the reports: "I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear."

He then clarified: "We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone."

Author's Verdict

Clearly Maguire won't be losing the captaincy any time soon given he denied the reports.

His performances haven't been good enough this season though, and he will have to start improving on the pitch in order to set the right example.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Responds To Reports Of Him Potentially Losing The Captaincy To Cristiano Ronaldo

2 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers
News

Report: Brendan Rodgers Sacking This Weekend Leaves Door Open For Manchester United Job

1 hour ago
imago1009886355h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Spurs Given Hope To Sign AC Milan's Franck Kessie

2 hours ago
Anthony Martial Sevilla
News

WATCH: Anthony Martial Grabs His First Sevilla Goal In Europa League Clash After Leaving Manchester United

14 hours ago
maguire
News

Report: Harry Maguire Refuses To Give Up Captains Armband To Cristiano Ronaldo

14 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Being Considered To Replace Harry Maguire As The New Manchester United Captain

15 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona All 'Monitoring' Serge Gnabry Situation at Bayern Munich

16 hours ago
Raphael Varane
News

Manchester United Given Edinson Cavani And Raphael Varane Fitness Hope Ahead Of The Leeds United Game

17 hours ago