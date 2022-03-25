Manchester United Star 'Irritated' With Leaks From Club Amidst Transfer Talk

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is said to be 'irritated' about leaks that have linked him with a move to Brazilian side Botafogo, claim fresh reports.

Cavani's contract at United ends in the summer and he is expected to depart Old Trafford for free. The Uruguayan has been linked with a move to Inter but fresh reports had linked him with a move to Botafogo.

IMAGO / PA Images

Globo Esporte have reported today (via SportWitness) that Cavani and his entourage are not happy with the number of leaks that have been flying around in the media.

That has impacted the move and talks have now cooled down. As things stand, the move is at a standstill but Botafogo will not give up in any way.

In the media, details about Cavani's potential wages and contract have been leaked already.

The striker has been in and out of the United side this season, having struggled with injuries and form. He has scored twice in the league this season.

