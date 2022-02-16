Manchester United's Champions League Opponents Atletico Madrid Suffer Defeat To 20th Placed Levante

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid suffered a shock defeat in preparation for next Wednesday's Champions League clash against Manchester United.

'Los Colchoneros' came unstuck against table dwellers Levante, finding themselves on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat as a second half Gonzalo Melero strike handing Simeone's men their second defeat in three games, leaving them 15 points adrift of the La Liga leaders.

With key players Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar and Angel Correa all starting for Atletico, the defeat offers hope for a Manchester United team low in confidence.

United themselves head into next week's fixture off the back of their first win in four games, ending a streak of three 1-1 draws to beat high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0.

The Red Devils themselves have a clash with old rivals Leeds United separating them and the Champions League round of 16, with United looking to inflict their third victory in the 'battle of the roses' since Leeds' promotion in 2020.

The tie will take place on Wednesday February 23rd at the Wanda Metroplolitano, with the return leg due to be played at Old Trafford on March 15th.

