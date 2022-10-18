Manchester United Charged By FA For Incident vs Newcastle United

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at home against Newcastle United on Sunday. Following one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s disallowed goals the United players surrounded the official to appeal the decision.

However the on pitch situation has now been escalated to the FA who have charged United with a break of one of their rules. The protests on the pitch featured a majority of the squad surround the on pitch official.

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the decision which has raised a lot of questions about Premier League officials. Many fans think officials are inconsistent with their decision making.

An official statement was released by the FA communications on Tuesday. It read; “Manchester United have been charged with a break of FA Rule E20.1 following its premier League game against Newcastle on Sunday.”

“It’s alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 49th minute of the match.”

It’s unclear what the charge is, however it would likely be a fine if United are to not appeal the decision.

Speaking about the charge, United boss Erik Ten Hag had the following to say; “I don't think it was too strong. It wasn't really aggressive but I don't know what's happening exactly on the pitch.”

“There was a touch from the Newcastle player, quite clear, and they went to the referee to ask about."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon