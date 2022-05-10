Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United's Chase for Striker Not in Advanced Stage

Manchester United are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but their chase for the Nigerian is not at an advanced stage yet.

Osimhen has been drawing links with a vast amount of clubs in recent months. And that is rather deserved, considering the ex-Lille man's goalscoring tally of 13 goals in Serie A. He has also racked up five assists.

Victor Osimhen

Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo (via Get Italian Football News) has reported about the situation of Osimhen, claiming that United are certainly interested in the Nigerian but their interest is still at a very initial stage and nothing has gone beyond that.

The report does state that United are satisfied with the profile that Osimhen has a player but it is Newcastle United who are more keen on making an early move. The Magpies could indeed make contact with Napoli soon enough.

It is stated that Napoli would want a fee of around €100 million to let go of the striker, who is said to have been charmed by the Premier League despite his satisfaction at being in Naples.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:


Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
News

Report: Manchester United's Chase for Striker Not in Advanced Stage

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
Manchester United Logo
News

Report: Manchester United Summer Transfer Budget Could Be Boosted By Wages Savings Following Massive Departures

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
UEFA Logo
News

Report: Official UEFA Introduced The 'Swiss System' For European Club Competitions As Of The 2024/25 Season

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Open to Offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
imago1011897352h
Transfers

Manchester United Target Erling Haaland's Transfer To Manchester City Will Be Announced Today

By Alan Bince7 hours ago
Glazers Out
News

Report: How Much Money The Glazers Want In Order To Sell Manchester United Following Protests From Fans

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
Haaland
News

Report: Manchester United Was Dismissed By Norwegian Forward Erling Haaland From Borussia Dortmund Here Is Why

By Saul Escudero21 hours ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
Quotes

Manchester United Academy Director Nick Cox Privileged to Have Jimmy Murphy as Role Model

By Alan BinceMay 9, 2022