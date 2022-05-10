Report: Manchester United's Chase for Striker Not in Advanced Stage
Manchester United are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but their chase for the Nigerian is not at an advanced stage yet.
Osimhen has been drawing links with a vast amount of clubs in recent months. And that is rather deserved, considering the ex-Lille man's goalscoring tally of 13 goals in Serie A. He has also racked up five assists.
Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo (via Get Italian Football News) has reported about the situation of Osimhen, claiming that United are certainly interested in the Nigerian but their interest is still at a very initial stage and nothing has gone beyond that.
The report does state that United are satisfied with the profile that Osimhen has a player but it is Newcastle United who are more keen on making an early move. The Magpies could indeed make contact with Napoli soon enough.
It is stated that Napoli would want a fee of around €100 million to let go of the striker, who is said to have been charmed by the Premier League despite his satisfaction at being in Naples.
