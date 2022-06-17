Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Chasing Championship Wonderkid, Says Reliable Journalist

Manchester United are chasing a promising talent from England's second division, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of players since the back end of last season, and more are continuing to crop up as the summer goes on.

With the departures of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, and with Mason Greenwood now unavailable due to obvious reasons, the club are said to be chasing another forward player.

Jonathan Shrager has reported that United are interested in signing young forward talent Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby County. He posted this on social media:

Shrager claims that United are "Pushing hard" to sign the player, with his representatives keen on making it happen too.

Age 18, the Englishman impressed at a young age in the Championship last season, and now seemingly has one of the biggest clubs in the world chasing him.

He played 16 games in the league in the previous campaign, although often coming off the bench - with one goal and two assists in that time.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Malcolm Ebiowei
News

Manchester United Chasing Championship Wonderkid, Says Reliable Journalist

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Vitinha
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Discussing Personal Terms For Vitinha

By Alex Wallace2 minutes ago
Paul Pogba
Quotes

Paul Pogba Opens Up On Experience With Jose Mourinho At Manchester United: 'I Didn't Like it At All'

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Not Looking To Leave Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
News

Report: Manchester United 'Unwilling' to Meet Barcelona's Asking Price For Frenkie De Jong

By Rhys James4 hours ago
eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United To Miss Out On Christian Eriksen With Tottenham Tipped To Sign Midfielder

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
de gea
News

David De Gea is Said to Have Been 'Disheartened' By His Manchester United Coaches

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Taken Concrete Steps To Sign Adrien Rabiot

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago