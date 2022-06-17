Manchester United Chasing Championship Wonderkid, Says Reliable Journalist

Manchester United are chasing a promising talent from England's second division, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of players since the back end of last season, and more are continuing to crop up as the summer goes on.

With the departures of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, and with Mason Greenwood now unavailable due to obvious reasons, the club are said to be chasing another forward player.

Jonathan Shrager has reported that United are interested in signing young forward talent Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby County. He posted this on social media:

Shrager claims that United are "Pushing hard" to sign the player, with his representatives keen on making it happen too.

Age 18, the Englishman impressed at a young age in the Championship last season, and now seemingly has one of the biggest clubs in the world chasing him.

He played 16 games in the league in the previous campaign, although often coming off the bench - with one goal and two assists in that time.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon