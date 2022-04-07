Skip to main content
Manchester United Close to Appointing Deputy Football Director

Manchester United are moving closer to appointing a deputy director of football in the coming weeks to assist football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher.

The Red Devils see this position as a fundamental area to ease the work process behind the scenes and bring better results on the table both on and off the pitch.

Responsibilities are growing in the hands of John Murtough and Darren Fletcher as squad departments closer to Women's football and academy require closer and more equal attention for the club's prospective growth in the coming years.

Workload has been pointed out as another reason for giving serious thought to the appointment of a new deputy who could work hand in hand with the present football structure at the club.

imago1010252632h

According to Jason Burt and James Ducker of the Telegraph, the shortlist of potential deputy director candidates has been whittled down to three, with former Liverpool man Andy O'Boyle being a part of the final interview list.

The club had sought the help of an external recruitment agency to carry out this long process in a thorough manner. Andy O'Boyle, who worked as an academy coach for the Red Devils a few years back, has been presently working closely with the Premier League as the head of elite performance.

Previously, Ady O'Boyle worked for Liverpool as the first-team fitness coach. He is said to have good experience in the field of sports science after obtaining qualifications such as a Ph.D. from John Moores University in Liverpool.

As per the report from the Telegraph, the decision on the newest deputy appointment is expected to be taken in the next fortnight.

