Report: Manchester United Close to Signing Former Tottenham Midfielder

Manchester United Close to Signing Former Tottenham Midfielder

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are holding talks with an experienced midfielder about becoming a player-coach for the reserve team.

Manchester United are close to appointing a new player-coach to work with the reserves.

Following the appointment of Benni McCarthy as first team coach, United's reserve team are closing in on their own staff signing.

Last season, former Hull City defender returned to his boyhood club to become a player-coach.

McShane's job was to coach the under-23s through the matches whilst playing on the pitch as a centre-back.

He has now retired from playing at the end of the 2021/22 season and is now fulfilling the dual-role of under-21 assistant coach and professional development coach.

According to James Ducker and Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, United will now move to enlist another experienced professional to fill in the hybrid player-coach position that McShane has vacated. 

Ducker has reported that United are currently in talks with former Tottenham midfielder, Tom Huddlestone, about occupying a coaching role in the reserves.

Huddlestone played eight seasons for Tottenham, appearing two hundred and nine times for the club. This includes thirty-four European games.

A successful reserve player for his England's national team, he garnered thirty-three caps for the under-21s, as well as four appearances for the senior national men's team.

Similar to McShane, Huddlestone has a significant association with Hull City. He played five seasons for the Championship outfit, including two alongside McShane in the Premier League.

Huddlestone is expected to primarily feature as an experienced off-field mentor, however, rather than a on-pitch guide. 

The Manchester Evening News have noted that, 'McShane only made five official appearances for United at youth level last season [...],

the expectation is that Huddlestone will make even fewer, unless there is an injury crisis, with his role more focused on coaching rather than playing matches.'

Fresh from high-level first team football in the form of the Championship with Hull, Huddlestone should provide astute mentorship for young players transitioning into professionals.

