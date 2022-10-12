Manchester United Concerned Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face Mutli Game Ban

Cristiano Ronaldo was the subject of many news headlines last season when he appeared in a video on social media. The Manchester United star was seen smashing a young fans phone at Goodison Park following a game against Everton.

The incident was widely reported at the time and had been handed over to the FA for an official investigation. Today however, it has been reported that Ronaldo has accepted the FA’s charge following the incident.

Despite the report about Ronaldo accepting the charge, it is unclear what could be in store for the Portuguese striker following the FA’s decision.

IMAGO / PA Images

Regardless of the uncertainty of the situation, it has now also been reported that United are ‘concerned about a potential ban’ for their number 7.

James Robson has reported about United’s concern. In the full worded report, Robson has said;

“United are concerned Ronaldo will face a multi-game ban over phone incident at Everton. He will state his case, with their support, at a hearing, offering mitigation/explanation in the hope a ban can be avoided/minimised”

United would be truly reduced to minimal options up front if Ronaldo is to receive a ban. The striker is most likely set to start United’s next two games due to Anthony Martial’s absence.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

