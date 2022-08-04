Skip to main content

Manchester United Confirm Alex Telles Joins Sevilla On Loan

Manchester United have confirmed in an official club statement that Brazilian left back Alex Telles has left the club to join Sevilla on loan for the 22/23 season. 

Telles has been pushed down the pecking order at United since the arrival of Tyrell Malacia with Erik Ten Hag signing the left back to be direct competition for Luke Shaw. 

Telles would have to then settle for being a third choice player in the position which at his age and his calibre is not suite for the better of his career. 

It was reported earlier in the week that Sevilla and United were close to agreeing the move before it was finally agreed and has now been announced. 

Alex Telles

In a statement released by United’s official channels, the club confirmed Telles’ departure to Spain for the season, saying;

“Manchester United defender and Brazil international Alex Telles has agreed to spend the 2022/23 season on loan with Sevilla in Spain.

The 29-year-old joined the Reds from FC Porto in October 2020, and he has registered 50 appearances in two campaigns while competing with Luke Shaw for the left-back position.”

Sevilla then also confirmed in a statement their signing of Telles, where they included some fine details about some players he may be reuniting with at the club.

“He will now make the move to LaLiga for one season, and by joining Sevilla he will link up with former FC Porto teammates Óliver Torres and Tecatito. However, unlike those two players, Telles did not coincide with Julen Lopetegui at the club, as the Brazilian joined a few months after the coach’s departure.”

