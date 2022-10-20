Skip to main content
Manchester United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Is Removed From First Team Squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has been temporarily removed from Manchester United’s first team squad and will not play against Chelsea this weekend.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s shocking refusal to come on as a substitute and to storm down the tunnel during Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham, Ronaldo will not face Chelsea this weekend.

Erik Ten Hag said following the game last night that he would ‘deal with Ronaldo’ today. It seems as though the Dutchman was speaking the truth and has done just that.

United’s hierarchy have visibly backed Ten Hag’s decision with this situation, which is a step in the right direction. Ronaldo will now no longer feature this weekend and has been ‘banished’ from first team training.

United released an official statement to their club website which read; “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic then reported; “Cristiano will be banished from first-team squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur.”

It’s understood that Ronaldo will be training alone at Carrington for the time being following last nights events. 

Author’s Verdict

A brilliant decision by Ten Hag. The Dutchman has truly put his foot down with Ronaldo. 

A manager who will not fold over and be led to make decisions he doesn’t to by the board etc. Ten Hag’s actions will be a huge eye opener for all members of the squad. 

