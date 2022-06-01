Manchester United Confirm Paul Pogba's Exit as a Free Agent

Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires on 30th June 2022.

This isn't the first time that he has left the Red Devils for free, he was, of course, part of the academy set up at Carrington before choosing to find first-team experience elsewhere in 2012.

The French international returned to Old Trafford in 2016 after four successful seasons with Juventus, being part of the team that won Serie A every year he was there.

It was an essential signing for José Mourinho who viewed this transfer as a statement of intent for his United squad making him the most expensive transfer in the world at the time, £89million.

Pogba was part of the side that lifted the Europa League title in 2017 which would be United's first continental trophy in nine years, a 2-0 victory against Ajax, with the central midfielder finding the back of the net in the 18th minute.

The relationship between Mourhino and Pogba started to take a turn for the worst with much talked about arguments on the training ground and in press conferences.

A change of manager and it seemed that the old Pogba was back, playing the way that the United faithful knew he could, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, had managed to get the best from the outgoing 29-year-old.

As there will be no fee involved, a number of clubs, including Juventus, will look to bring in the World Cup-winning midfielder. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will also be keen for his signature, but a return to Turin seems the most likely.

