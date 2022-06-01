Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Confirm Jesse Lingard Departure

Manchester United have officially confirmed the departure of Jesse Lingard, the midfielder will officially leave Old Trafford at the end of June upon expiry of his contract.

United have officially taken to social media to confirm the departure of former Academy graduate Lingard who has served United for a number of years. 

Lingard had spent over 20 years at United and had established himself in the first team following a number of loan spells.

Fred and Lingard

In a statement released by United, they’ve said, “Manchester United can confirm that Jesse Lingard will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

An Academy graduate and dyed-in-the-wool Red, Jesse has been with United for over 20 years, having originally joined our Under-9s team in 2001.”

The statement comes as many reports had suggested that Lingard would leave United this summer as a free agent. 

United continued with “Now, aged 29, he leaves with 232 United appearances and 32 England caps under his belt.

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jesse for all of the memories he’s helped create during his two decades here and wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Lingard
News

Manchester United Confirm Jesse Lingard Departure

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
Transfers

Watch: Tyrell Malacia Reacts to Being Asked About Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace11 minutes ago
pogba
Transfers

Official: Paul Pogba Departs Manchester United On Free Transfer

By Ben Thomas21 minutes ago
pogba
News

Manchester United Confirm Paul Pogba's Exit as a Free Agent

By Matt Skinner23 minutes ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Hold Initial Talks With Barcelona Over the Signing of Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace23 minutes ago
Leicester, England, 4th August 2021. Ben Nelson of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendly match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.
Transfers

Transfer News: Manchester United Join The Hunt for Leicester City's Ben Nelson

By Matt Skinner52 minutes ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Hired Jurgen Klopp's Former Fitness Coach As Deputy Football Director

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Articles

How Manchester United transfer target Darwin Nunez compares to Cristiano Ronaldo and current choices

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago