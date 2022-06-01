Manchester United Confirm Jesse Lingard Departure

Manchester United have officially confirmed the departure of Jesse Lingard, the midfielder will officially leave Old Trafford at the end of June upon expiry of his contract.

United have officially taken to social media to confirm the departure of former Academy graduate Lingard who has served United for a number of years.

Lingard had spent over 20 years at United and had established himself in the first team following a number of loan spells.

In a statement released by United, they’ve said, “Manchester United can confirm that Jesse Lingard will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

An Academy graduate and dyed-in-the-wool Red, Jesse has been with United for over 20 years, having originally joined our Under-9s team in 2001.”

The statement comes as many reports had suggested that Lingard would leave United this summer as a free agent.

United continued with “Now, aged 29, he leaves with 232 United appearances and 32 England caps under his belt.

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jesse for all of the memories he’s helped create during his two decades here and wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

