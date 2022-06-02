Skip to main content
Manchester United confirm Juan Mata as the third to exit the club this summer

The Spain International will be leaving Old Trafford this window after eight years at the club.

Juan Mata joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in 2014 for, at the time, a club record fee of £37.1million. The same season saw Marouane Fellaini join the club from Everton.

Since then, the Spaniard was involved in several trophy wins for the Manchester side, including the 2016/17 Europa League and the 2015/16 FA Cup.

The 34-year-old made 196 appearances for United throughout his tenure, scoring 34 goals.

This season, Mata managed just 12 appearances and only only seven in the Premier League failing to score in any of them, perhaps foreshadowing his departure.

Juan Mata

The exit comes after confirmation of the departure of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard on Wednesday.

The movements is a sign of a big change this summer, especially within midfield. New manager Erik Ten Hag is thought to be targeting Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong as part of the major overhaul.

The ex-Chelsea man currently has no team lined up, and could choose to retire following the end of his contract.

The player has won many coveted competitions away from Old Trafford, such as the 2010 World Cup with Spain as well as the 2011/12 Champions League for the Blues.

