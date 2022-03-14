Manchester United Confirm Three First Team Players Have Returned To Training

Manchester United have confirmed earlier today that three first-team players, who were out due to injuries and illness, returned to training on Monday.

The players trained as usual at United's training ground complex at Carrington today, ahead of the high voltage tie against Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid.

And, three key first-team players were also back in training with the rest of their colleagues.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Bruno Fernandes, who was revealed by Ralf Rangnick yesterday to have contracted the coronavirus, was back in training today at Carrington.

Luke Shaw too was back in training with his teammates today, as revealed by the club. The Englishman was out of the team for United's last two ties as he also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The German manager although revealed that there are still some doubts over Shaw being fully fit for tomorrow's Champions League tie against Atleti.

And the last big name who's on this list of Scott McTominay. The Scottish midfield general had been suffering from a calf injury but today, he also made his return at Carrington.

With the Atletico clash knocking on the door, this would certainly give the Old Trafford club a massive boost in their preparations for Tuesday's Champions League game in Manchester.

