Manchester United Confirmed Squad Against Leicester City | No Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been spotted with the Manchester United squad ahead of Saturday’s game against Leicester City.

The United squad has been spotted at their team hotel on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are amongst the names that have been spotted.

The report, via MEN is suggesting that Ronaldo has not been spotted with the United squad the night before the game.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Ronaldo and Fernandes secured World Cup qualification with Portugal as Fernandes scored a brace against North Macedonia.

Ronaldo assisted Fernandes’ first goal as the pair linked up for their national side.

Ronaldo returned from international break as expected with no injuries etc.

It’s not confirmed that Ronaldo is out of the game on Saturday and has been known to arrive on his own to the team hotel before a match.

United fans will be hoping that Ronaldo will feature for the ‘Red Devils’ in what is an important game in the race for the top four on Saturday.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |