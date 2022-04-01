Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Against Leicester City | No Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been spotted with the Manchester United squad ahead of Saturday’s game against Leicester City.

The United squad has been spotted at their team hotel on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are amongst the names that have been spotted. 

The report, via MEN is suggesting that Ronaldo has not been spotted with the United squad the night before the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Fernandes secured World Cup qualification with Portugal as Fernandes scored a brace against North Macedonia.

Ronaldo assisted Fernandes’ first goal as the pair linked up for their national side. 

Ronaldo returned from international break as expected with no injuries etc. 

It’s not confirmed that Ronaldo is out of the game on Saturday and has been known to arrive on his own to the team hotel before a match.

United fans will be hoping that Ronaldo will feature for the ‘Red Devils’ in what is an important game in the race for the top four on Saturday.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

ronaldo
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Against Leicester City | No Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
pogba
Opinions

Manchester United vs Leicester City Predicted Line-up: Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo to Start

By Rhys James6 minutes ago
LILLE - Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021/2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC
News

Erik Ten Hag Appointment Could Bring About Massive Manchester United Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
FIFA World Cup Draw
News

FIFA World Cup Draw: Manchester United Players Learn Their Fate

By James Ridge3 hours ago
Ronaldo
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Urges Club to Build Around Cristiano Ronaldo and Two Key Midfield Stars

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
ten hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag is Focusing on Ajax Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Cavani
News

Edinson Cavani Will Be Out of Action for Manchester United for a Number of Weeks Confirms Ralf Rangnick

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
bruno fernandes
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Deal: 'The Club Will Be Back'

By Rhys James7 hours ago