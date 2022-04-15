Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead of Norwich City Clash in the Premier League

Manchester United’s squad to face Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League clash has been confirmed on Friday evening with a number of players out with injury as well as a variation of faces.

United face Norwich on Saturday in what is a big game for both sides.

United are still in the race for the top four in the Premier League despite failing to beat Everton in their last game in the league.

The Red Devils will be without a number of faces for the clash, including Fred, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed on Friday that Fred would join the list of those already out with an injury.

United’s squad however does include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, names that United fans will be relieved to see.

Alejandro Garnacho is in the squad for the first time tomorrow after impressing highly for United’s youth side.

The full list of United confirmed squad members can be found below;

De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Mejbri, Mata, Sancho, Ronaldo, Elanga, Garnacho, Rashford

The full squad was reported by Manchester Evening News.

