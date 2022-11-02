Skip to main content
Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Fixture

IMAGO / News Images

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Fixture

Manchester United have been in training ahead of their Europa League game against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Manchester United will travel to Spain on Thursday to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. The game will see the two sides go head to head with the winner finishing top of the group.

United have been training today ahead of their trip to Sociedad with a couple of players returning and missing from training. Anthony Martial returned to training this week but will not travel to Spain.

Antony and Jadon Sancho are also unavailable for the clash. Antony will stay at Carrington to train while Sancho is unavailable through illness.

Manchester United Jadon Sancho

Other than the players listed, United do not have any other injury concerns. They were boosted with the return of Harry Maguire on Sunday as the centre back could return to European action tomorrow.

United have once again brought a number of young talents up to training ahead of the game in Spain. However with it being such a crucial game for the Red Devils the chance of major rotation is minimal.

United have trained with a fully fit squad as they prepare to make the trip. Below you can find the full United squad that trained ahead of the trip to Spain.

De Gea, Bishop, Dubravka, Vitek; Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia; McTominay, Fernandes, Fred, Iqbal, Casemiro, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Shoretire; Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo, Martial, Garnacho, Pellistri. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Manchester United
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Fixture

By Alex Wallace
Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
News

Manchester United's January Transfer Plans Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
News

Manchester United Duo Not In Training Ahead Of Real Sociedad Game

By Alex Wallace
Donny Van De Beek Manchester United
Opinions

Who Should Replace Bruno Fernandes For Manchester United Against Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Quotes

Patrice Evra: Marcus Rashford Said He Will Never Leave Manchester United

By Rhys James
Facundo Pellistri Manchester United
Quotes

Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United
News

Manchester United’s October Player Of The Month Nominees Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Europa League
News

Real Sociedad Face Injury Crisis Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

By Alex Wallace