Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Fixture

Manchester United will travel to Spain on Thursday to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. The game will see the two sides go head to head with the winner finishing top of the group.

United have been training today ahead of their trip to Sociedad with a couple of players returning and missing from training. Anthony Martial returned to training this week but will not travel to Spain.

Antony and Jadon Sancho are also unavailable for the clash. Antony will stay at Carrington to train while Sancho is unavailable through illness.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Other than the players listed, United do not have any other injury concerns. They were boosted with the return of Harry Maguire on Sunday as the centre back could return to European action tomorrow.

United have once again brought a number of young talents up to training ahead of the game in Spain. However with it being such a crucial game for the Red Devils the chance of major rotation is minimal.

United have trained with a fully fit squad as they prepare to make the trip. Below you can find the full United squad that trained ahead of the trip to Spain.

De Gea, Bishop, Dubravka, Vitek; Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia; McTominay, Fernandes, Fred, Iqbal, Casemiro, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Shoretire; Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo, Martial, Garnacho, Pellistri.

