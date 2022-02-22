Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash | Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Hannibal Mejbri

Manchester United have been spotted travelling to Madrid ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash against La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid.

Ralf Rangnick has already confirmed that striker Edinson Cavani is out of the squad with a groin injury.

A number of top United stars have already been spotted travelling with the squad to Madrid, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

A number of youngsters have also been spotted as part of the squad preparing for Wednesdays game.

Anthony Elanga who scored during United's 2-4 victory against Leeds United on Sunday is a part of the squad.

Hannibal Mejbri is another player who has been spotted travelling with the squad to Madrid. The 19 year old recently represented Tunisia at the Africa Cup Of Nations.

Hannibal is yet to feature for United this season and will most likely be on the bench for the tie, United fans will have to wait and see if Rangnick decides to give him any minutes in the fixture.

