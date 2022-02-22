Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash | Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Hannibal Mejbri
Manchester United have been spotted travelling to Madrid ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash against La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid.
Ralf Rangnick has already confirmed that striker Edinson Cavani is out of the squad with a groin injury.
A number of top United stars have already been spotted travelling with the squad to Madrid, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.
A number of youngsters have also been spotted as part of the squad preparing for Wednesdays game.
Anthony Elanga who scored during United's 2-4 victory against Leeds United on Sunday is a part of the squad.
Hannibal Mejbri is another player who has been spotted travelling with the squad to Madrid. The 19 year old recently represented Tunisia at the Africa Cup Of Nations.
Hannibal is yet to feature for United this season and will most likely be on the bench for the tie, United fans will have to wait and see if Rangnick decides to give him any minutes in the fixture.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory
- Harry Maguire On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, And An "Embarrassing" Statistic Finally Put To Bed
- Watch: Anthony Elanga Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Fantastic Bruno Fernandes Assist
- 'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future
- Leeds United Investigating Incident Regarding Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Being Struck By An Object During Premier League Clash