Manchester United Confirmed Squad in Training Ahead of Leicester City Game

Manchester United’s full squad in training has been revealed ahead of the Leicester City game this Saturday.

United have had a number of players on international duty.

Thankfully most players returned from national team duty without any injuries.

The only known injury to have been picked up from international duty is Edinson Cavani who picked up an injury when on duty with Uruguay.

The squad that trained on Thursday can be found below in full;

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes returned to training following on from reaching the 2022 World Cup with Portugal.

Harry Maguire who received unjustified abuse from England supporters while on international duty has also returned to training.

Raphael Varane captained his French side during the break and had picked up a small knock in one of the games.

It had been reported that Varane picked up a knock for France but it was then reported that the slight injury would not cause any issues for his return to United’s squad.

United face Leicester on Saturday in their return to Premier League action.

