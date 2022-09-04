Skip to main content

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Members To Face Arsenal

Manchester United’s provisional squad ahead of the game against Arsenal has been revealed.

Manchester United take on old rivals Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford. 

Arsenal have had the perfect start to the season, winning five out of five. 

United are currently on a great run of form and have now won three games in a row. 

The Red Devils will be looking to put a spanner in the works of Arsenals perfect start to the season. 

Manchester United flag

United boss Erik Ten Hag has already stated that Anthony Martial is unavailable for the clash. 

The Dutch manager has also been hinting that a first start for new signing Casemiro could be in order. 

However it remains unclear at the moment whether new signing Antony will feature in the game or not. 

United could remain unchanged for this fixture coming off a good run of results. 

Casemiro

Nevertheless United will be looking to put in a performance similar to that of the Liverpool game in front of their home faithful. 

Arsenal will however pose a new challenge to Ten Hag and his squad. 

We can now bring you the full provisional United squad for the game, courtesy of Sky Sports. 

“De Gea, Dubravka, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Casemiro, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fernandes vs Southampton
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Members To Face Arsenal

By Alex Wallace
Donny Van De Beek
Quotes

New: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek On Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
Casemiro
News

Erik ten Hag Drops Hint About Whether New Signing Is Going To Start Against Arsenal

By Soumyajit Roy
Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

New: Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag On Lisandro Martinez

By Rhys James
Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Arsenal
News

Arsenal Trio Have Travelled Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Erik Ten Hag Wants To Be 'Friend' And Sometimes 'Teacher' Of Star Player

By Soumyajit Roy
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Potentially Set To Start For Manchester United vs Arsenal

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Southampton
News

Erik Ten Hag Opens Up About His Initial Experience Of The Premier League

By Soumyajit Roy