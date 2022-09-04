Manchester United Confirmed Squad Members To Face Arsenal
Manchester United take on old rivals Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford.
Arsenal have had the perfect start to the season, winning five out of five.
United are currently on a great run of form and have now won three games in a row.
The Red Devils will be looking to put a spanner in the works of Arsenals perfect start to the season.
United boss Erik Ten Hag has already stated that Anthony Martial is unavailable for the clash.
The Dutch manager has also been hinting that a first start for new signing Casemiro could be in order.
However it remains unclear at the moment whether new signing Antony will feature in the game or not.
United could remain unchanged for this fixture coming off a good run of results.
Nevertheless United will be looking to put in a performance similar to that of the Liverpool game in front of their home faithful.
Arsenal will however pose a new challenge to Ten Hag and his squad.
We can now bring you the full provisional United squad for the game, courtesy of Sky Sports.
“De Gea, Dubravka, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Casemiro, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo.”
