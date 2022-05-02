Skip to main content
Manchester United Confirmed Squad to Face Brentford in the Premier League

Manchester United's squad that has arrived ahead of the Brentford game in the Premier League has been revealed with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Fred among the names.

United face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday night in what will be a must win game for the Red Devils in their pursuit of European football.

United have been handed a major injury boost with the likes of Cavani and Fred both returning to the squad ahead of the game.

It will be United's final game of the season at Old Trafford with the likes of Jesse Lingard set to bid farewell to the United fans ahead of a departure this summer.

imago1011516727h

The full United squad ahead of the game is as follows below, reported by M.E.N

Heaton, Henderson, De Gea; Fernandez, Telles, Bailly, Jones, Varane, Dalot, Lindelof; Lingard, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford, Garnacho, Cavani.

United fans will be glad to see the return of Fred and Cavani as well as the likes of Ronaldo and Varane featuring once again.

