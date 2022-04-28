Manchester United Confirmed Squad to Face Chelsea in the Premier League

Manchester United’s squad members have arrived at their team hotel ahead of Thursday nights game against Chelsea in the Premier League and you can find all the confirmed squad members here.

United host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday in what will be a huge game in the push for European football for United.

The Red Devils come into the game off the back of a disappointing defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend.

United could still achieve UEFA Champions League football but it’s looking more likely that they will have to settle for the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

United are without a number of first team squad members for the game with up to six first team players said to be absent on Thursday.

It’s also understood that United will be giving a handful of youth players possible opportunities against Chelsea.

The full squad revealed by Manchester Evening News is as follows;

De Gea, Heaton, Henderson; Bailly, Dalot, Fernandez, Jones, Lindelof, Telles, Varane; Fernandes, Hannibal, Matic, Mata, McTominay; Elanga, Garnacho, Lingard, Rashford, Ronaldo, Shoretire.

