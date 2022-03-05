Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead of Manchester City Game | No Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani

Manchester United's squad ahead of the game against Manchester City has been spotted at their team hotel with no Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani spotted.

United have been seen at the squad hotel the night before the huge game against rivals, Manchester City.

Manchester Evening News have reported that neither Ronaldo or Cavani have been spotted amongst the arriving squad.

This will come as a surprise and a worry to United fans, not having Ronaldo in the matchday squad is a huge loss.

Ronaldo is a player who tends to thrive in big games and to potentially be without him on Sunday is a major negative.

The full squad that has arrived, as reported by M.E.N is;

De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Maguire, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Mejbri, Lingard, Mata, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford

Mejbri once again gets his chance to be involved with the first team squad after impressing for the under 23's recently.

