Manchester United Considering New David De Gea Contract On Reduced Wages

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United are now potentially considering to offer David De Gea a new contract on reduced terms, claims a report.

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag are at a crossroads when it comes to their goalkeeper situation. David De Gea recently made his 500th appearance for the club however could still leave the club next year.

The Spaniard is in the last year of his current United contract and his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain. It seems as though Ten Hag could potentially look to sign a new keeper in 2023.

De Gea is a great shot stopper and has been a fantastic servant to United for the past decade. However many people are already able to see that United’s number one may not be a long term suitor in a Ten Hag system.

David De Gea

With the keeper also now in his 30’s it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Ten Hag wanted to sign a new, younger keeper. A long term shot stopper would be vital to sign in the period of building a new squad.

However, a new report has claimed that United could offer De Gea a new deal but on reduced terms. MailOnline has reported;

“Manchester United are reportedly considering offering goalkeeper David De Gea a new contract on reduced terms with boss Erik ten Hag still not convinced that he is the right man for his system.”

