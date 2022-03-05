Manchester United Considering Hiring Ralph Hassenhuttl as Next Manager

According to a report, Manchester United are considering targeting Ralph Hassenhuttl as their next manager.

The Southampton boss has defied expectations this season. He has took a team many predicted for relegation, to 9th place currently, despite their recent 4-0 loss to Aston Villa.

The Mirror have said despite others such as PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag being favourites, Hassenhuttl has been added to United's managerial shortlist.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Particularly after the impressive results he has oversaw - namely the two draws to Manchester City this season - it is said the decision makers at Old Trafford have been impressed.

With Ralf Rangnick giving his advice to the club, is isn't a surprise to see the Austrian linked - given they worked together before at RB Leipzig, and are said to be good friends.

The 54 year-old is said to be ambitious, and would jump at the chance to become manager of such a club.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |