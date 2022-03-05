Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Considering Hiring Ralph Hassenhuttl as Next Manager

According to a report, Manchester United are considering targeting Ralph Hassenhuttl as their next manager.

The Southampton boss has defied expectations this season. He has took a team many predicted for relegation, to 9th place currently, despite their recent 4-0 loss to Aston Villa.

The Mirror have said despite others such as PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag being favourites, Hassenhuttl has been added to United's managerial shortlist.

Ralph Hassenhutl

Particularly after the impressive results he has oversaw - namely the two draws to Manchester City this season - it is said the decision makers at Old Trafford have been impressed.

With Ralf Rangnick giving his advice to the club, is isn't a surprise to see the Austrian linked - given they worked together before at RB Leipzig, and are said to be good friends.

The 54 year-old is said to be ambitious, and would jump at the chance to become manager of such a club.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ralph Hassenhutl
News

Manchester United Considering Hiring Ralph Hassenhuttl as Next Manager

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead of Manchester City Game | No Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani

By Alex Wallace56 minutes ago
imago1010365956h
News

Watch: Christian Pulisic Scores Chelsea's Fourth Goal Against Burnley

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
imago1010365344h
News

Watch: Kai Havertz Scores Second Goal Against Burnley To Extend Chelsea's Lead

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
imago1010365150h
News

Watch: Kai Havertz Scores to Double Chelsea's Lead Against Burnley

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
imago1010364618h
News

Watch: Reece James Scores to Give Chelsea the Lead Against Burnley

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Transfers

Report: Juventus Open Talks With Manchester United Star Paul Pogba

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Ten Hag
News

Manchester United Turn Full Attention to Erik Ten Hag as PSG Say Mauricio Pochettino Is Not Leaving

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago