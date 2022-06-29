Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Considering Sending Alvaro Fernandez On Loan | Championship Interest

Manchester United are considering allowing young left back prospect, Alvaro Fernandez to leave the club on loan this summer with a number of Championship clubs already showing interest, according to a report.

United are set to add Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia to their ranks this summer as a deal is said to be imminent.

The arrival of Malacia means United would have four senior left backs to choose from with Luke Shaw, Alex Telles and Brandon Williams all able to play there.

There have been reports suggesting that Telles and Williams will look to leave the club this summer meaning Shaw and Malacia would be the two main choices.

Fernandez

The Spanish left back would likely not have a place in the first team squad meaning a possible loan move is better suited.

A report from Rich Fay has suggested that this could be the plan for the youngster this summer.

"The arrival of Malacia could force Alvaro Fernandez to look elsewhere for football next season, with a loan exit being considered by the club."

Reported Fay, he then continues to say;

"Fernandez is eager to continue his development with his first taste of senior football over the next campaign and is set to be given a chance by Ten Hag during the upcoming pre-season tour."

Fay then finishes the report by stating that there is already interest from the second tier over a possible loan spell.

"It is understood there is already interest from Championship sides being shown in Alvaro Fernandez hopeful over a possible loan deal."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fernandez
News

Report: Manchester United Considering Sending Alvaro Fernandez On Loan | Championship Interest

By Alex Wallace30 seconds ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Dean Henderson Set For Medical This Week Ahead Of Loan Move From Manchester United To Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace25 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing £40million Bid For Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace37 minutes ago
christian eriksen
News

'I Think He Would Go' - Ex-Premier League Star On Christian Eriksen To Manchester United

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Alex Telles
News

Alex Telles Future At Manchester United Now Uncertain Due To Arrival Of Tyrell Malacia

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
tyrell malacia
News

Report: Manchester United Secure Deal To Sign Feyenoord Defender Tyrell Malacia

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Luke Shaw
News

Luke Shaw To Remain As First Choice Manchester United Left Back Despite Tyrell Malacia Arrival

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
de jong
News

Report: Manchester United Seal Deal For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Rhys James5 hours ago