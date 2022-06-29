Report: Manchester United Considering Sending Alvaro Fernandez On Loan | Championship Interest

Manchester United are considering allowing young left back prospect, Alvaro Fernandez to leave the club on loan this summer with a number of Championship clubs already showing interest, according to a report.

United are set to add Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia to their ranks this summer as a deal is said to be imminent.

The arrival of Malacia means United would have four senior left backs to choose from with Luke Shaw, Alex Telles and Brandon Williams all able to play there.

There have been reports suggesting that Telles and Williams will look to leave the club this summer meaning Shaw and Malacia would be the two main choices.

The Spanish left back would likely not have a place in the first team squad meaning a possible loan move is better suited.

A report from Rich Fay has suggested that this could be the plan for the youngster this summer.

"The arrival of Malacia could force Alvaro Fernandez to look elsewhere for football next season, with a loan exit being considered by the club."

Reported Fay, he then continues to say;

"Fernandez is eager to continue his development with his first taste of senior football over the next campaign and is set to be given a chance by Ten Hag during the upcoming pre-season tour."

Fay then finishes the report by stating that there is already interest from the second tier over a possible loan spell.

"It is understood there is already interest from Championship sides being shown in Alvaro Fernandez hopeful over a possible loan deal."

