Manchester United Considering Triggering Cristiano Ronaldo Contract Extension

Manchester United are now reportedly said to be considering triggering the contract extension clause for Cristiano Ronaldo following Erik Ten Hag’s comments about the player staying at Old Trafford for longer than next season, says a new report.

United are in a locked situation over the future of Ronaldo with the striker wanting to push for a move away from United this summer following their lack of UEFA Champions League football ahead of next season.

Ronaldo reportedly handed in a request to be sold from United this summer should a suitable offer come in, weeks ago following his disappointment with the clubs lack of ambition.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, despite not speaking to the player, Erik Ten Hag has stated in an interview that he could see Ronaldo remaining at the club for years to come following next season.

Ten Hag is keen to work with the player next season and wants to have Ronaldo included in his squad ahead of his first season in charge.

According to a new report from James Ducker of the Telegraph, “Manchester United are considering triggering Cristiano Ronaldo's contract extension.”

The striker has been linked with a number of clubs such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and even Sporting Lisbon, however these options seem to be off the table already.

