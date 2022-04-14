Manchester United Could Announce Erik Ten Hag As Their New Manager Next Week

Manchester United could potentially announce Erik Ten Hag as their new manager as early as next week according to Fabrizio Romano.

United have finalised the process of choosing their new manager with Ten Hag set to take over this summer.

Reports suggest that the deal between United and Ten Hag is complete and the only final detail to finalise the deal is the agreement and compensation payment with Ajax.

United fans are anticipating when the club will finally and formally announce the appointment of Ten Hag.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to transfer specialist and well known reporter, Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag could be announced ad the new United boss next week.

In an interview the reporter did with FIVE UK, he said “Ten Hag announcement could be next week.

It depends on the timing with Ajax and #MUFC to agree on the release clause.

Two clubs will be in contact. I think everything would be solved.”

United fans will be eagerly anticipating the appointment of Ten Hag which will signify the start of a new era at the club.

