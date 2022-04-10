Skip to main content
Manchester United Could Lose Erik Ten Hag to Bundesliga Club if Demands are not Met

Manchester United’s deal to bring Erik Ten Hag to the club is far from done according to reports with some suggesting that Erik Ten Hag could still accept an offer from a Bundesliga side if his demands are not met. 

United are in the process of appointing their next manager with the favoured candidate being and with a deal said to be close to agreement. 

The Dutchman is currently at Ajax who have a number of things still to play for this season with his focus fully remaining on their season.

It’s understood however that Ten Hag and United are still in conversation to agree the final details of their deal.

ten hag

According to a new report from Johnathan Northcroft, “If Erik ten Hag does not believe he can get assurances, he is likely to accept a rival job offer from a major Bundesliga team.”

The Bundesliga club in question is said to Borussia Dortmund.

The deal is far from done between United and Ten Hag and it will be down to United to meet Ten Hag’s demands.

ten hag 2
