Manchester United Could Terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Contract Due To Bad Attitude

Manchester United could now consider terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo who has a year remaining at Old Trafford if they don’t see a change in attitude claims a new report.

Ronaldo has shown a desire to leave Manchester United this summer as he wants to regularly play in the UEFA Champions League according to many reports over the past months. 

A horrid performance and result against Brentford resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo walking off the pitch at full time, ignoring both the away United fans and his own manager Erik Ten Hag. 

Fans were split on the action by Ronaldo with some reasoning with him as well as many criticising his poor attitude at full time. 

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Ronaldo has been linked with moves to a number of clubs this summer however United’s stance hasn’t change and the hierarchy insist he is not for sale. 

However a new report has now suggested that United may consider terminating his contract if the players attitude does not change. 

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reports, “Feeling that the situation with Ronaldo is coming to a head. Either he is going to have to change his attitude and body language or Manchester United will have to terminate his contract. Can’t go on like this. No one in the dressing room is challenging him because of his status.”

ronaldo arriving
