Cristiano Insists He is 'Very Happy' at Manchester United Despite His Goalscoring Woes Amid Interest From Paris St. Germain.

Manchester United's returning hero Cristiano Ronaldo has reaffirmed his happiness at the club despite a baron goal run and interest from elsewhere in Europe.

The 37-year-old has scored just twice so far in 2022 despite United's upturn in form, leaving many fans to question whether his heart is still truly with the club.

Despite the poor form, Ronaldo remains the Red Devil's top scorer this season, and is a major reason why they were able to make it out of a troublesome Champions League group, scoring in each of the first five European games this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal

The Portuguese international has already made his presence known behind the scenes, with reports suggesting his influence is so great that many senior players have been made uncomfortable by his arrival.

Ronaldo has, however, dispelled any rumours of personal unrest at the club, telling DAZN: “You have to be intelligent and know that at 18, 20 or 25 you are not the same as at 35."

He continued: "That is the maturity, the experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose some things to win others and have balance right to keep competing and be at the highest level.

“That's not easy, but it seems like it to me, because I show year after year that the numbers speak for themselves.

“I don't have to tell you that I'm very good, because the numbers are there. The facts are facts, the rest is not. It doesn't matter at all.

“That's why I'm very happy with my form, I'm still scoring goals, helping people, teams, both in the national team and at Manchester United and that's why I want to continue like this."

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Insists He is 'Very Happy' at Manchester United Despite His Goalscoring Woes Amid Interest From Paris St. Germain.

